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Lloyds turns to copper to cut iron ore reliance, targets $1.3 billion business over 5 years

Dipali Banka
3 min read31 May 2026, 12:38 PM IST
Lloyds Metals and Energy Ltd is diversifying into copper, aiming to produce 100,000 tonnes over five years, potentially generating $1.3 billion in revenue. (Photo: Lloyds Metals)
Lloyds Metals and Energy Ltd is diversifying into copper, aiming to produce 100,000 tonnes over five years, potentially generating $1.3 billion in revenue. (Photo: Lloyds Metals)
Summary

The miner's Congo copper assets and Papua New Guinea ambitions are central to a strategy aimed at reducing reliance on a single commodity and geography, with the business expected to generate 500-700 crore in Ebitda in FY27.

Gift this article

MUMBAI: Lloyds Metals and Energy Ltd is using copper to reduce its reliance on iron ore and India, as the company expands into steel and overseas mining assets in a bid to become a diversified global mining and metals player.

MUMBAI: Lloyds Metals and Energy Ltd is using copper to reduce its reliance on iron ore and India, as the company expands into steel and overseas mining assets in a bid to become a diversified global mining and metals player.

“We aim to produce 100,000 tonnes of finished copper cathode and concentrate over the next five years across two locations, creating a business that could generate nearly $1.3 billion in revenue,” managing director Rajesh Gupta told Mint on the sidelines of an international iron ore conference in Goa on 19 May.

“We aim to produce 100,000 tonnes of finished copper cathode and concentrate over the next five years across two locations, creating a business that could generate nearly $1.3 billion in revenue,” managing director Rajesh Gupta told Mint on the sidelines of an international iron ore conference in Goa on 19 May.

“It’s still a smaller part of the business, but a very essential part of the business, because it’s also de-risking from one commodity or one location,” Gupta said.

The strategy centres on copper mining assets in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), which Lloyds acquired in the previous fiscal.

Also Read | A capitalist hug for Maoists by Lloyd Metals and Energy

In December 2025, the company acquired a 50% stake in the operational Surya Mines platform, followed by the purchase of a 49% stake in the CHEMAF Group in March.

Surya Mines is already operational and producing 700-750 tonnes of copper. It is expected to produce 9,000-10,000 tonnes this year, while CHEMAF is not expected to contribute production until its plants are commissioned. Meaningful production from CHEMAF is expected to begin by July 2027.

Gupta sought to allay investor concerns about political instability in the DRC.

“Right now, there are 70 to 90 companies operating, many of them are mining, many of them are doing the electrolytic process, so it is quite a well depoliticized business,” he said. “I am not saying the country is depoliticized, but that area is.”

He also pointed out that the Surya mines began operations within six months of acquisition, offering investors a sign of execution speed and operational stability.

Beyond the DRC, Lloyds is pursuing another copper opportunity through the Panguna mine project in Papua New Guinea's Bougainville region.

Also Read | Can Lloyds replicate Gadchiroli success in Congo’s copper belt?

The company was recently selected as the preferred partner to redevelop the historic Panguna Mine. The mine holds 5.3 million tonnes of copper and nearly 19.3 million ounces of gold, according to commodities market intelligence firm BigMint.

The company has signed an initial exploration agreement for a copper mining project in Panguana, which Gupta described as an early-stage arrangement.

The overseas acquisitions place Lloyds among a small group of Indian companies seeking direct exposure to copper mining assets. In India, the largest and only copper miner is state-owned Hindustan Copper Ltd. Private-sector players such as Hindalco Industries in Dahej, Gujarat, and Adani's Kutch Copper operate smelters, importing ore and producing refined copper domestically.

Apart from Lloyds, billionaire Anil Agarwal's Vedanta Resources also has a copper mine in Zambia, which has produced at least 8,000 tonnes with a target of 300,000 tonnes by 2030.

Growth pipeline

The copper business is expected to begin contributing meaningfully to earnings. Lloyds expects the segment to generate 500-700 crore in Ebitda in FY27.

Lloyds reported consolidated revenue from operations of 17,112.67 crore in FY26, more than doubling from FY25. Net profit rose to 3,828.64 crore from 1,455.24 crore in the previous year.

At current copper prices, the economics appear attractive.

The company remains one of India's largest private merchant iron ore miners and is transitioning into an integrated steel manufacturer with a planned 4 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) steel capacity by 2031. It has also signed an MoU with Tata Steel to set up another 6 mtpa plant in Maharashtra. Mining currently contributes 68% of Lloyds' total revenue, according to its latest annual report.

The company is also known for restarting mining operations in the Naxal-affected Surjagarh hills in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra, through local job creation and development initiatives.

Also Read | Lloyds Metals: Building a People-First Culture for the Future of Iron and Steel

Analysts say the copper expansion could diversify earnings, though execution risks remain.

Lloyds Metals and Energy has evolved from a merchant iron ore miner into an integrated player with exposure to both ferrous and non-ferrous segments. The merger of its mine developer and operator (MDO) business (Thriveni Earthmovers), along with a stronger push into copper, provides a clear growth pathway further strengthening earnings visibility through a more stable business model, according to an Anand Rathi Institutional Equities report dated May 13.

However, Equirus Institutional Equities said in a 1 April report that key monitorables include the ramp-up at CHEMAF.

It flagged risks including execution delays, higher capital intensity, balance sheet repair at CHEMAF, geopolitical or regulatory risks in the DRC and commodity price volatility.

The company recently secured a 750 crore investment from Kotak Alternate Asset Managers Ltd in non-convertible debentures of Lloyds Metals.

For FY27, Lloyds has guided for capex of around 10,000 crore.

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Meet the Author

Dipali Banka

Dipali Banka is a Mumbai-based journalist who treats corporate reporting less like a beat and more lRead more

ike a puzzle to be solved. This invariably means she has to read through annual reports and speak with leaders and analysts. She tracks policies, deals, and the pulse of industries spanning metals, mining, paints, and cement, alongside aviation. She started out as an intern at The Statesman and then completed her postgraduate diploma in journalism from Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, in 2025. Relentlessly curious at heart, Dipali is driven by the simple urge to understand how things work and who they impact. Armed with an enduring fascination for steel and aeroplanes, she moves through the churn of daily news with focus, turning complexity into clarity without losing the story. She is particularly committed to shaping numbers into objective narratives, having little appetite for vagueness that gets in her way.<br><br>Outside the newsroom, Dipali is an unapologetically loud presence who values long conversations and longer walks to unwind. She devours books of all kinds and can often be found indulging in the lyrical sway of contemporary ghazals. She ardently believes that her relationship with her bylines is more sacred than it would ever be with anyone across the human race.

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Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsLloyds turns to copper to cut iron ore reliance, targets $1.3 billion business over 5 years

Lloyds turns to copper to cut iron ore reliance, targets $1.3 billion business over 5 years

Dipali Banka
3 min read31 May 2026, 12:38 PM IST
Lloyds Metals and Energy Ltd is diversifying into copper, aiming to produce 100,000 tonnes over five years, potentially generating $1.3 billion in revenue. (Photo: Lloyds Metals)
Lloyds Metals and Energy Ltd is diversifying into copper, aiming to produce 100,000 tonnes over five years, potentially generating $1.3 billion in revenue. (Photo: Lloyds Metals)
Summary

The miner's Congo copper assets and Papua New Guinea ambitions are central to a strategy aimed at reducing reliance on a single commodity and geography, with the business expected to generate 500-700 crore in Ebitda in FY27.

Gift this article

MUMBAI: Lloyds Metals and Energy Ltd is using copper to reduce its reliance on iron ore and India, as the company expands into steel and overseas mining assets in a bid to become a diversified global mining and metals player.

MUMBAI: Lloyds Metals and Energy Ltd is using copper to reduce its reliance on iron ore and India, as the company expands into steel and overseas mining assets in a bid to become a diversified global mining and metals player.

“We aim to produce 100,000 tonnes of finished copper cathode and concentrate over the next five years across two locations, creating a business that could generate nearly $1.3 billion in revenue,” managing director Rajesh Gupta told Mint on the sidelines of an international iron ore conference in Goa on 19 May.

“We aim to produce 100,000 tonnes of finished copper cathode and concentrate over the next five years across two locations, creating a business that could generate nearly $1.3 billion in revenue,” managing director Rajesh Gupta told Mint on the sidelines of an international iron ore conference in Goa on 19 May.

“It’s still a smaller part of the business, but a very essential part of the business, because it’s also de-risking from one commodity or one location,” Gupta said.

The strategy centres on copper mining assets in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), which Lloyds acquired in the previous fiscal.

Also Read | A capitalist hug for Maoists by Lloyd Metals and Energy

In December 2025, the company acquired a 50% stake in the operational Surya Mines platform, followed by the purchase of a 49% stake in the CHEMAF Group in March.

Surya Mines is already operational and producing 700-750 tonnes of copper. It is expected to produce 9,000-10,000 tonnes this year, while CHEMAF is not expected to contribute production until its plants are commissioned. Meaningful production from CHEMAF is expected to begin by July 2027.

Gupta sought to allay investor concerns about political instability in the DRC.

“Right now, there are 70 to 90 companies operating, many of them are mining, many of them are doing the electrolytic process, so it is quite a well depoliticized business,” he said. “I am not saying the country is depoliticized, but that area is.”

He also pointed out that the Surya mines began operations within six months of acquisition, offering investors a sign of execution speed and operational stability.

Beyond the DRC, Lloyds is pursuing another copper opportunity through the Panguna mine project in Papua New Guinea's Bougainville region.

Also Read | Can Lloyds replicate Gadchiroli success in Congo’s copper belt?

The company was recently selected as the preferred partner to redevelop the historic Panguna Mine. The mine holds 5.3 million tonnes of copper and nearly 19.3 million ounces of gold, according to commodities market intelligence firm BigMint.

The company has signed an initial exploration agreement for a copper mining project in Panguana, which Gupta described as an early-stage arrangement.

The overseas acquisitions place Lloyds among a small group of Indian companies seeking direct exposure to copper mining assets. In India, the largest and only copper miner is state-owned Hindustan Copper Ltd. Private-sector players such as Hindalco Industries in Dahej, Gujarat, and Adani's Kutch Copper operate smelters, importing ore and producing refined copper domestically.

Apart from Lloyds, billionaire Anil Agarwal's Vedanta Resources also has a copper mine in Zambia, which has produced at least 8,000 tonnes with a target of 300,000 tonnes by 2030.

Growth pipeline

The copper business is expected to begin contributing meaningfully to earnings. Lloyds expects the segment to generate 500-700 crore in Ebitda in FY27.

Lloyds reported consolidated revenue from operations of 17,112.67 crore in FY26, more than doubling from FY25. Net profit rose to 3,828.64 crore from 1,455.24 crore in the previous year.

At current copper prices, the economics appear attractive.

The company remains one of India's largest private merchant iron ore miners and is transitioning into an integrated steel manufacturer with a planned 4 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) steel capacity by 2031. It has also signed an MoU with Tata Steel to set up another 6 mtpa plant in Maharashtra. Mining currently contributes 68% of Lloyds' total revenue, according to its latest annual report.

The company is also known for restarting mining operations in the Naxal-affected Surjagarh hills in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra, through local job creation and development initiatives.

Also Read | Lloyds Metals: Building a People-First Culture for the Future of Iron and Steel

Analysts say the copper expansion could diversify earnings, though execution risks remain.

Lloyds Metals and Energy has evolved from a merchant iron ore miner into an integrated player with exposure to both ferrous and non-ferrous segments. The merger of its mine developer and operator (MDO) business (Thriveni Earthmovers), along with a stronger push into copper, provides a clear growth pathway further strengthening earnings visibility through a more stable business model, according to an Anand Rathi Institutional Equities report dated May 13.

However, Equirus Institutional Equities said in a 1 April report that key monitorables include the ramp-up at CHEMAF.

It flagged risks including execution delays, higher capital intensity, balance sheet repair at CHEMAF, geopolitical or regulatory risks in the DRC and commodity price volatility.

The company recently secured a 750 crore investment from Kotak Alternate Asset Managers Ltd in non-convertible debentures of Lloyds Metals.

For FY27, Lloyds has guided for capex of around 10,000 crore.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Dipali Banka

Dipali Banka is a Mumbai-based journalist who treats corporate reporting less like a beat and more lRead more

ike a puzzle to be solved. This invariably means she has to read through annual reports and speak with leaders and analysts. She tracks policies, deals, and the pulse of industries spanning metals, mining, paints, and cement, alongside aviation. She started out as an intern at The Statesman and then completed her postgraduate diploma in journalism from Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, in 2025. Relentlessly curious at heart, Dipali is driven by the simple urge to understand how things work and who they impact. Armed with an enduring fascination for steel and aeroplanes, she moves through the churn of daily news with focus, turning complexity into clarity without losing the story. She is particularly committed to shaping numbers into objective narratives, having little appetite for vagueness that gets in her way.<br><br>Outside the newsroom, Dipali is an unapologetically loud presence who values long conversations and longer walks to unwind. She devours books of all kinds and can often be found indulging in the lyrical sway of contemporary ghazals. She ardently believes that her relationship with her bylines is more sacred than it would ever be with anyone across the human race.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsLloyds turns to copper to cut iron ore reliance, targets $1.3 billion business over 5 years
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