Home / Companies / News /  LML Electric plans India comeback with eROCKIT hyperbike
LML Electric on Monday said it has inked a letter of intent (LOI) to form a joint venture with Germany-based electric hyperbike manufacturer eROCKIT AG.

The announcement comes days after the company revealed its plans for India comeback soon. The joint venture is aimed at mass production of electric hyperbikes for the Indian market.

LML scooters were very popular in the Indian market, right from the 1980s to the early 2000s. The company made scooters, mopeds and even motorcycles. Now, the brand is planning a comeback in a hotly contested but relatively new product segment, electric scooters.

"With this new jewel in LML's crown, the technology strength, manufacturing prowess, and disruptive consumer experience that we stand committed to offering, will get a new dimension altogether, besides meeting the high level of expectations of our primary as well as secondary target audience," LML CEO Yogesh Bhatia said in a statement.

eROCKIT, a unique pedal-powered electric motorcycle, is a hyperbike that runs with effortless pedalling and has a top speed of over 90 km/h, supported by an advanced battery and electric direct drive motor.

The innovative, clutch-free direct drive of the eROCKIT intelligently adapts to the intuitive pedal control.

