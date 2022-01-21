LML Electric on Thursday said it has entered into a strategic partnership with Saera Electric Auto -- the former manufacturing partner of Harley Davidson in India -- to produce its electric two-wheelers.

Under the partnership, Saera's facility located at Bawal in Haryana will produce a whole range of upcoming LML Electric vehicles, the company said in a statement.

The manufacturing plant spread over 2,17,800 square feet has a capacity of 18,000 units per month, it added.

Commenting on the partnership, LML Electric CEO Yogesh Bhatia said, Saera was the company's first choice because it holds unparalleled expertise and reputation with some of the world's premier auto brands.

He further said,"We are confident that this partnership will be a stepping stone in our vision to redefine and reimagine the future of EV manufacturing in India to bring the country at par with global manufacturing standards."

At LML, Bhatia said,"We hold a strong vision with this alliance as we aspire to create a brand that is 100 per cent localised and has an impeccable quality assurance that is world-class."

One of the popular two-wheeler brands in the 1990s, LML had fallen into tough times and went into insolvency. LML Ltd was ordered for liquidation by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Allahabad Bench in March 2018. It is now seeking a comeback in a new avatar with electric vehicles.

