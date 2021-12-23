Mumbai: Instant loan app mPokket, providing loans to college students and young working professionals, on Thursday said it will onboard over 1,500 employees in 2022, across its various verticals.

Between April 2021 and December 2021, mPokket said it has hired over 500 employees across all functions, leading to a total workforce of over 1,400 employees.

“As the company scales further, the new hires will support mPokket’s mission of making young India financially independent. Over 80% of the new recruits would be for operations, with the remaining in corporate functions. It would be largely divided into tech, product, data analytics, human resources, finance, and marketing," it said.

Sukhpreet Singh, head of human resources at mPokket said that the company is on the lookout for bright minds with similar values and passions to make decisions that will further the company's mission.

“Hiring people who can lead and drive the organization forward has always been our top priority. The new hiring would bring in a tighter focus on mPokket’s principle of being customer oriented. The company is working towards fostering a winning ethos of purpose-driven initiatives," said Singh.

Headquartered in Kolkata, mPokket also has offices in Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Recent hires include Vikram Singh as product head, previously an associate director at Myntra; Maninder Singh Grewal was appointed to the newly-created position of chief data and analytics officer; and Sukhpreet Singh, as the new head of human resources, previously at Lenskart.

“At mPokket, we encourage a positive and people-oriented work culture at all levels. Our new hires can look forward to a collaborative and challenging work environment," said Gaurav Jalan, founder and chief executive officer, mPokket.

