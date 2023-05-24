Billionaire Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta signs a 5-yr-loan for $850 million with JPMorgan and Oaktree3 min read . Updated: 24 May 2023, 09:37 AM IST
To tackle its debts, Vedanta signed a $850 million loan with JPMorgan and Oaktree. The tenure of the loan is five years
In a bid to tackle its soaring debt burden, Anil Aggarwal led Vedanta group, has raised an $850 million fund with JPMorgan and Oaktree, reported Bloomberg. The conglomerate has raised this fund after signing a five-year loan for about $850 million.
