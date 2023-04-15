Loan distributor Andromeda records disbursal of 63% worth ₹60,000 Cr in FY23, expects 15% growth in FY242 min read . Updated: 15 Apr 2023, 10:14 PM IST
- During the Financial Year 2022–2023, Andromeda Sales and Distribution, India's largest loan distribution network, had an enormous spike in loan disbursals.
During the Financial Year 2022–2023, Andromeda Sales and Distribution, India's largest loan distribution network, had an enormous spike in loan disbursals. Due to the outstanding results of all credit categories, the loan distribution grew by about 63% to reach ₹60,000 crore. It is admirable that Andromeda was able to boost loan distribution despite rising interest rates. The company intends to keep up its pace and targets a growth rate of 12–15% for the fiscal year 2023–2024.
