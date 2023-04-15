Loan distributor Andromeda records disbursal of 63% worth 60,000 Cr in FY23, expects 15% growth in FY24

At the end of March 2023, Andromeda had disbursed ₹26,328 crore for "home loans," up from ₹17,505 crore in 2021–2022. Disbursements for "loan against property" was ₹20,649 crore in FY23, a rise of nearly 78.7% from ₹11,556 crore in the fiscal year 2021–2022. The disbursements for "business loans" rose by 101.50% in FY 2022–23 to ₹5,525 Cr from ₹2,742 Cr in FY 2021–22. Additionally, its "personal loan" disbursals climbed to ₹6,551 Cr in FY 22-23 from ₹4,119 Cr the year prior, a 59.04% jump. In the fiscal year that ended in March 2023, the corporation expanded its branch network from around 300 to 350 branches.