Loans are cheaper than bonds for some highly rated companies6 min read . Updated: 21 Sep 2022, 05:22 PM IST
Banks have been slower to adjust to rising interest rates than credit markets, causing differences in pricing
Some highly rated companies are turning to term loans instead of bonds for their financing needs, taking advantage of cheaper pricing as banks have been slower to adjust to rising interest rates than the credit markets.