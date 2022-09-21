Loans are cheaper than bonds for some highly rated companies

Term loans often have a shorter duration than bonds, with many of them ranging from three to five years. Companies that agree to take out a loan don’t have to draw on it, which can make it more like insurance than a bond, where investors pay the company soon after the deal has closed. Revolving credit facilities differ from term loans insofar as the borrower can draw funds up to a limit, repay and redraw again. Under a term loan, the borrower usually makes a single draw of funds and commits to pay a fixed amount periodically.