BENGALURU : Infosys Ltd’s local hiring in its key overseas markets increased by 5% to 7,280 employees in FY21, compared with 6,932 in the previous fiscal. Of the total local hires made, 1,941 were fresh graduates.

Infosys and other Indian IT services companies have been stepping up local hiring to include a diverse talent pool and to de-risk their operations from regulatory changes related to immigration policies.

“With the objective of creating differentiated talent pools and ecosystems in our markets, we made significant investments in expanding our local workforce in the US, the UK, Europe, Japan, China, and Australia," Infosys said in its annual report 2020-21.

Infosys established innovation hubs, near-shore centres and digital design studios across geographies. It also expanded its university and community college partnerships in all these regions to aid internships, recruitment, training, and joint research.

During FY21, Infosys launched a learning and training centre in Indianapolis, US, to reskill local talent. The foundation programme, which trains fresh graduates has been rolled out in Mexico, UK, Germany, Australia, Singapore, and Japan.

In September 2020, Infosys committed to hire an additional 12,000 American workers bringing its total hiring commitment in the US to 25,000 workers by 2022. Infosys is now about 63% visa-independent in the US.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.