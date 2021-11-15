Local partners shift focus to producing Sputnik Light vax

Gland Pharma, which is contracted to manufacture 250 million doses, said the focus would be on Sputnik Light. “The idea is to focus on Sputnik Light. That is where the demand is coming, especially outside India," said Srinivas Sadu, chief executive officer, Gland Pharma, in an analyst call in October. “In the first few months, we are trying to manufacture Sputnik Light and post that will shift to Sputnik V, but there are two limitations, one is the existing export embargo. They are giving special permission for no-objection certificates once we apply. One of the companies has received it. Two, there are also challenges on the regulatory front—Sputnik Light is still not approved in India," Sadu added.