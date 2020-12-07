Local sourcing is a very big initiative for Ikea: Rao

The solutions that you will see in the Mumbai store will be very much reflective of the life in Mumbai, which is very different from what it is in Hyderabad. For example, the size of a home in Hyderabad is far larger than what it is in Mumbai. On average, I think 60% of the people in Mumbai live in a space that is less than 500 square feet. So, the solutions, the room sets, and the inspirations will reflect this. The second aspect is also related to how people in Mumbai are focused on multi-functional furniture. Let’s say the living room is also used as a dining space and it could also be used as a work-from-home space. So, you will see some of those solutions brought to life. It has also got one of the largest warehouses to meet the demands of our consumers. In Hyderabad, we went in for the physical format. In Mumbai, we started off with e-commerce as an option. With the opening of the physical format, we’re becoming an omnichannel retailer in Mumbai.