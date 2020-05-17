Lockdown 4.0: Relief for e-commerce firms as deliveries can resume in red zones

Bengaluru: In a huge relief for e-commerce firms, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has allowed delivery of non-essential products in red zones as well. The relaxation is part of the new guidelines issued by the ministry for Lockdown 4.0 on Sunday.

Essential activities have also been allowed in containment zones.

After nearly two months of staggered operations, beginning with the first lockdown on 25 March, e-commerce firms may finally resume full operations with the government lifting most of the restrictions for online delivery firms.

Until the third lockdown, e-commerce firms could only deliver essentials such as groceries, which is a small part of the business of most large e-commerce firms such as Amazon and Flipkart. From 4 May, they were only allowed to deliver non-essentials products in orange and green zones. However, most of the major cities were under red zones and therefore remained out of bounds for non-essential deliveries.

"This move will help us deliver to most of the metro cities which presently fall in the red zones. We have received a sizeable number of consumer electronics wishlist orders from metro cities where people have been waiting to buy laptops, mobile phones, as well as other daily use items for the last several weeks now. The government's decision will also help in opening up supplies of consumer electronics from warehouses which are in the red zones," said Srinivas Mothey, senior vice president, Paytm Mall.

“We welcome the guidelines announced by the MHA, which pave the way for a broader resumption of economic activities across most parts of India. At Snapdeal, we are ready and equipped to now start serving customers all across India - in red, green and orange zones - by providing them access to the entire selection of millions of products," said a Snapdeal spokesperson.

Snapdeal received 75% of its orders on Day 1 of Lockdown 3.0 from orange and green zones, and, now in Lockdown 4.0, expects increased orders from red zones as well .

In spite of delivery norms being eased during Lockdown 3.0, large e-commerce companies were forced to focus on delivering non-essentials only in smaller cities as major cities, continued to be in the red zones. Metros and Tier 1 cities contribute close to 70% of total ecommerce orders in the country, according to industry experts.

Flipkart and Amazon spokesperson didn’t comment on the new set of guidelines.

Now, e-commerce firms will be awaiting guidelines for inter-state movement of goods to ensure smooth operations.

“It is still to see how e-commerce operations will restart in red zones, as individual states might have to come out with their guidelines, ensuring smooth operations . A good thing for now is that economic activity including e-commerce is increasingly becoming acceptable, helping it to scale up," said Ankur Bisen,senior vice president, retail and consumer, at Technopak, a management consulting firm.

“We have already had discussions with our merchant and logistics partners and will start taking orders and delivering from Monday itself. We are ensuring that all state and central guidelines are followed to operate in the red zones. In the coming week, we hope for more relaxations in the interstate movement of non-essential goods so that e-commerce activity scales up," added Mothey.

As a part of the Lockdown 4.0 guidelines, the MHA also said that the "delineation of red, green and orange zones will be decided by the respective different state and union territory governments, after taking into consideration the parameters shared by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW)".

