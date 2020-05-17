Lockdown 4.0: Relief for e-commerce firms as deliveries can resume in red zones

“The new guidelines will help us deliver to most metro cities, which presently fall in red zones. We have received a sizeable number of consumer electronics wish-list orders from metro cities where people have been waiting to buy laptops, mobile phones, and other daily use items for several weeks now. The government’s decision will also help in opening up supplies of consumer electronics from warehouses in the red zones," said Srinivas Mothey, senior vice president, Paytm Mall.