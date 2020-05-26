Lockdown easing: Bata restarts over 50% stores, taking orders on WhatsApp

Kataria said the company is facilitating orders through WhatsApp and has updated its website to expand offerings. "We have also increased our presence on the three marketplaces ie Amazon, Flipkart, and Myntra.To make matters even easier for some of our consumers who may not be able to step out, we have enabled WhatsApp shopping, which we tested out for the last two weeks, and are now rolling it across the country. This allows us to get in touch with our customers who have come to us in the past, to be in touch with them and make sure that we are able to offer them, and deliver at home."