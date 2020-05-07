MUMBAI: BMW Group India on Thursday said it has resumed operations at its passenger car assembly plant in Chennai while adhering to lockdown guidelines issued by local authorities. The company said facility will function with a single shift to begin with.

"Local production at the plant will be started with less than 50% of the regular workforce," the German luxury carmaker said in a statement.

All other employees will continue to work from home, the company said, adding that the deployment of staff will be adjusted as per government advisories and the covid-19 situation.

BMW India's Chennai plant has implemented several precautionary measures to ensure a safe working environment as employees return to their workstations. These include remodelling of plant layout to ensure strict social distancing, individual protective gear for all employees, daily health check-ups, staggered lunch schedules, pre-packed meals, among others, the company said in a note.

Employees of the BMW Group companies such as the National Sales Company and BMW India Financial Services based out of Gurgaon will continue to work from home.

The company also said that BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad dealerships across the country will restart operations in adherence to local government directives and advisories while maintaining necessary safety and hygiene measures.

Other vehicle manufacturers that have resumed operations include Hero MotoCorp Ltd, TVS Motor Company Ltd, Royal Enfield, Mercedes-Benz India Pvt Ltd, Bajaj Auto Ltd, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles Pvt Ltd, among others. Passenger vehicle industry leader Maruti Suzuki India Ltd on Wednesday said it plans to resume operations at its Manesar plant from May 12.

