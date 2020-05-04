NEW DELHI: Smartphone manufacturer Foxconn has received approval to reopen its plant in Andhra Pradesh, said Manu Jain, managing director of Xiaomi India. Jain was speaking at a media briefing via a video call on Monday.

“We expect production to start in the next few days," said Muralikrishnan B, chief operating officer, Xiaomi India.

The company uses Foxconn’s plant in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh, to assemble phones in India. Foxconn is one of the largest smartphone manufacturers, not just in India but globally. The company also makes phones for Apple Inc in China.

Jain said the smartphone industry expects demand to pick up once the lockdowns are lifted. While revenues of April-June quarter of calendar year 2020 will be hit, the industry expects Q3, Q4, and Diwali sales along the expected lines, according to Jain.

The company also announced Mi Commerce, an offline-to-online solution to sell smartphones. The system connects consumers to the nearest Xiaomi store available and they can place orders for products through that. Retailers will have their own web URLs which they can promote through social media, among others. The store owner will get orders directly into their system through this and they can connect with consumers for extended warranties etc.

Xiaomi isn’t the only one looking at offline-to-online solutions for selling products during the lockdowns.

Competitor Vivo has announced a new “smart retail" system which allows people to place orders through SMSs or Vivo’s online shop and get them delivered at their doorstep from offline retailers.

Jain said Xiaomi will reopen its retail stores wherever allowed. The company’s stores in Kerala have resumed operations, as per the state government’s directives there. He said the company has seen robust demand from consumers in the state, with sales rising up to 2 times of usual so far.

The company will launch its Mi 10 flagship phone within a week, having had to put off the event due to the lockdown.

