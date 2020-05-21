NEW DELHI: Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt ltd (HMSI), the country’s second largest two-wheeler manufacturer, on Thursday said it will resume operations at its Karnataka unit from 25 May. Production of vehicles at the company's other three factories will commence in the first week of June.

This follows the Centre relaxing lockdown curbs to revive economic activity.

The Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer has claimed that 99% of its component suppliers have received permission from relevant authorities to resume work at their respective units.

“With a 360-degree outlook of balancing the forward and back-end linkages across its ecosystem and the evolving market demand, Honda has aligned its production plans. Production will resume in a phased manner starting May 25, from its biggest plant in Narsapura in Karnataka, followed by the other three plants from the first week of June," the company said in a statement.

Vehicle manufacturers had suspended production from 22 March, following restrictions announced by Union and state governments to contain covid-19.

HMSI has announced that it will align its supply chain with prevailing market demand and available inventory of Bharat Stage-VI compliant vehicles across its network.

“Honda is taking a calibrated approach across its entire ecosystem, ensuring synergy for stable and efficient operations. On the market demand side, over 60% of Honda’s dealers have by now resumed sales and service operations. Initial enquiries, though subdued compared to the pre-lockdown period, are picking up momentum every day," the company added in the statement.

Following in the footsteps of its peers, HMSI has introduced standard operating procedures for its suppliers, dealers and employees in its offices and factories.

