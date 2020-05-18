Lockdown easing: Suzuki Motorcycle resumes operations at Gurugram plany

NEW DELHI: Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd, manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, on Monday resumed operations at its factory in Kherki Dhaula in Gurugram.

The move follows the Centre easing lockdown restrictions to kickstart economic activities, which have come to a near standstill amid curbs to contain the spread of covid-19.

Suzuki Motorcycle India has charted detailed guidelines for all its employees who resumed work, which include social distancing, wearing of masks, periodic sanitisation and avoiding movement in large groups, among others. It has also installed disinfectant chamber for individuals to pass through every day to minimise the risk of contracting infection and to maintain a safe working environment, the company said in a statement.

Vehicle manufacturers had to close their factories from March 22, following the lockdowns announced by the Union and state governments to contain the spread of the covid-19. The companies had utilised the lockdown period formulate standard operating procedures (SOPs) that need to be followed once operations restart.

According to Koichiro Hirao, managing director, Suzuki Motorcycle India, the priority of the company remains ensuring safety and well-being of its employees.

Suzuki will resume operation with limited workforce and will gradually return to full production cycle as per government’s directive.

“We have implemented detailed operating guidelines with emphasis on social distancing to ensure maximum precautions are taken by all our employees. In order to overcome the challenges faced due to the ongoing situation, we also believe that it is necessary that we all stay together in high spirits by continuing to motivate each other," added Hirao.

Share Via