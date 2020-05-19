MUMBAI: Fiat India Automobiles Pvt Ltd (FIAPL), a manufacturing joint venture between Tata Motors Ltd and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles India Pvt Ltd (FCA), has resumed operations at its passenger vehicle and engine production plant at Ranjangaon, near Pune.

The unit, which rolls out popular sports utility vehicles such as the Tata Nexon and the Jeep Compass SUV, had announced suspension of operations on 22 March. The plant has an installed capacity of 160,000 cars and 350,000 engines.

Notably, Fiat’s 1.3-litre, multi-jet diesel engine earlier supplied to Maruti Suzuki and Tata Motors under the BS IV era was also produced at the same facility.

"We have restarted operations with a lean workforce. Our absolute priority is the protection of employees, ensuring we provide them with a work environment that maintains the highest standards of safety, health and hygiene," said Ravi Gogia, president, Fiat India Automobiles.

Fiat India Automobiles said it has developed and implemented a comprehensive programme of enhanced safety measures to protect over 3,000 of its direct and indirect employees, their families and surrounding communities from the spread of the pandemic.

The company said besides adhering to government guidelines, all FIAPL employees and visitors would be required to file daily health declaration wherein they would have to complete a self-assessment test along with undergoing thermal checks.

It added that a dedicated 50-member task force of employee volunteers, also called process owners, will supervise the implementation of strict precautionary processes set by the management inside the facility and also after the working hours.

FIAPL said signage and information boards have been deployed and a dedicated ambulance equipped with a ventilator and trained driver has been appointed.

"We have also activated our supply chain, which is vital to ensuring smooth and efficient operations. Our aim is to gradually step up with assured supplies and a careful increase in the density of our working population. We hope to reach a regular production schedule as the value chain becomes seamless and it’s safe to do so," Gogia added.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated