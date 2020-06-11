Lockdown impact: Urban Company acquires 33% new customers

NEW DELHI : Home services startup UrbanClap, which has now been renamed to Urban Company, acquired 33% new customers during the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

It serviced and repaired appliances in 5 lakh households since the nationwide lockdown was announced on March 25. Of this, the company has serviced and repaired ACs in 4 lakh households across India. "There was a large pent up demand in the market and Urban Company was able to serve consumers while ensuring service professionals followed all the safety protocols," the startup said in a statement today.

“March to June is usually the peak summer season where we see tremendous demand for appliance repair services. But, this year, due to the COVID-19 outbreak and nationwide lockdown, we were not operational for much of the summer. However, once services were allowed and the lockdown was lifted, we've seen huge demand from consumers," Aditya Varma, SVP Home Repairs & Maintenance vertical, Urban Company, said.

To meet the demand, he said they have been ramping up operations and onboarding more service professionals.

During the lockdown, the company was offering select services under its Home Repairs & Maintenance vertical in all cities, except containment zones, as per government regulations. The services available were - AC services & repair, other appliances (RO, microwave, TV, refrigerator etc.) repairs, plumbers, electricians, carpenters, cleaning and newly launched disinfection services. While larger cities continued to witness high demand, smaller cities also saw an increase.

According to a study conducted by Urban Company, by the end of May, over 63 lakhs ACs across India needed servicing and repairs. Of this, North Indian cities – primarily Delhi NCR – accounted for 25% whereas the next five metro cities accounted for 45%.

The study further showed that close to 2 lakhs washing machines, 1 lakhs TVs and 1.8 lakhs refrigerators were in need of either repair or servicing. This rise in demand for repair services is primarily because consumers will increasingly look to extend the life of their existing white goods instead of buying new ones.

