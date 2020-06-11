Lockdown impact: Vehicle registration in May plunges a whopping 88.8%

India's auto sector continues to bear the brunt of Covid-19 as vehicle registration during May plunged by a staggering 88.87%.

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations' data showed that vehicle registration data for May declined to 2,02,697 units from 18,21,650 units off-take during the same month a year ago.

Commenting on how May 2020 panned out for auto industry, FADA President, Ashish Harsharaj Kale said, “For the first time in history, the month of April witnessed zero retails. While lockdown was gradually relaxed beginning May, auto dealerships and workshops opened for the first time after 40 days in many cities.

"At the end of May, out of 26,500 outlets about 60% showrooms and 80% workshops were operational across the country. May registrations are hence not indicative of the demand situation as the lockdown still continued in many parts. First ten days of June witnessed extremely low demand despite most dealerships which are now open for business. Weak consumer confidence, especially in urban areas, continue to haunt as customers stay away from concluding their purchase due to threat of community spread and return of complete lockdown persists.

"With 7.6% of GDP, a workforce of several millions and a multiplier effect for many supporting sectors, auto industry can be the driving force in boosting consumer confidence and improving sentiment, if supported with short term stimulus to revive demand as return to normalcy seems very difficult till the festive season. Mobility still being a necessity and not luxury in a growing country like ours, demand stimulus along with credit support can bring auto sales back in positive zone within 30-60 days and help shore up consumer confidence."

With an assumption of no further lockdown and continued reopening measures, FADA expects substantial pick up in auto retails in comparison to May, but the overall outlook continues to be grim with projected sales to witness a de-growth upwards of 25% on an annual basis.

"Government’s push for infrastructure spending and the recent positive measures announced for agriculture sector will help support rural demand. It will further strengthen with the normal spread of monsoon which will help Tier-2 and -3 dealers face lesser de-growth compared to their urban colleagues," said FADA.

A projected annual de-growth of 35% by SIAM on top of the 18% de-growth faced last year, the dealership community faces its toughest years ever as volumes are estimated to half in a span of 20 months.

With no direct support as business community, except for the moratorium extension given to all businesses, the dealership community looks forward to an early recognition as an MSME to avail government support for the survival and for its 40 lakh workforce.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated