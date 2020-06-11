Lockdown impact: Vehicle registration in May plunges a whopping 88.8%

"At the end of May, out of 26,500 outlets about 60% showrooms and 80% workshops were operational across the country. May registrations are hence not indicative of the demand situation as the lockdown still continued in many parts. First ten days of June witnessed extremely low demand despite most dealerships which are now open for business. Weak consumer confidence, especially in urban areas, continue to haunt as customers stay away from concluding their purchase due to threat of community spread and return of complete lockdown persists.