BENGALURU: Information technology major Infosys Ltd has used the lockdown to enhance its employees' digital skills through virtual trainings.

“The global crisis, lockdown restrictions, and the need to enable work-from-home arrangement for employees has directed greater focus on the need for digital transformation for businesses. One of the most important ways to achieve this is to reskill and upskill employees and prepare them to take up new engagements," said Krish Shankar, executive vice president & group human resource head at Infosys.

Infosys has seen an uptick in the number of people subscribing to learning programmes along with those completing courses.

The number of learners on its learning app Lex has gone up to 22,000 per day.= from 13,000. The number of employees taking video-based certification assessments has also gone up from about 500 per day to about 1,000 per day after the lockdown.

Infosys’s student platform InfyTQ has also gained traction with more than 600,000 students using it for learning and about 130,000 taking certification assessments.

"Our investment in InfyTQ, which is our next-gen learning and engagement platform for college students, has helped us engage and remote train 1000+ future hires by leveraging this platform and internal apps for engagement," Shankar said.

In March, as a precautionary measure against the covid-19 outbreak, Infosys had sent home trainees from its Global Education Center in Mysuru. Consequently, all training was moved to virtual mode to comply with safety guidelines.

"In a matter of week, all our physical training moved to virtual training and our trainers are busy training teams virtually. Our employee collaboration and services platform InfyMe and learning app Lex are modular and mobile first, rapidly scalable as well as accessible anytime, anywhere. In addition to these, we use communication technologies developed by our partners to enable communication at scale," Shankar said.

