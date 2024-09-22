Locked out of lounge services? Adani-operated airports now accepts all major debit and credit cards

Written By Anubhav Mukherjee
Published22 Sep 2024, 04:16 PM IST
Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL) announced that as an alternative to Dreamfolks Services unexpectedly suspending its lounge services, lounges at Adani-operated airports are now accepting all major debit and credit cards from other access providers, according to the company's spokesperson, reported the news agency ANI on Sunday, September 22.

“As an interim alternative, lounges at Adani-operated airports are now accepting all major debit and credit cards from other access providers,” said Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL) spokesperson, reported the news agency.

Airports in India have been experiencing disruptions in lounge access due to Dreamfolks Services Ltd, a lounge access provider, unexpectedly suspending its lounge operation services. The provider has partnered with multiple banks, and in violation of its service agreement, this issue has affected the airports around the country.

“Passengers at airports across India have been experiencing disruptions in lounge access. This is due to the unexpected suspension of services by Dreamfolks Services Ltd, a lounge access provider partnered with several banks, in violation of its service agreements with the affected airports. AAHL is actively working with the banks to facilitate the immediate resumption of services,” said Adani Airport Holdings spokesperson, as per the report.

The spokesperson also highlighted that the services through the Dreamfolks provider have not yet been restored despite the service requests from the company, according to the agency report.

“We are committed to fully supporting passengers during this period,” according to the Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL) spokesperson quoted in the news report.

Adani-owned airports in India

Airports under Adani Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL) are 

• Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport

• Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport

• Lucknow's Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport

• Mangaluru International Airport

• Jaipur International Airport

• Guwahati's Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport

• Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. 

The company is also building a new airport at Navi Mumbai called the Navi Mumbai International Airport, according to the company's website.

First Published:22 Sep 2024, 04:16 PM IST
