Lockheed F-35 jet’s crucial software upgrade may take another year

Lockheed F-35 jet’s crucial software upgrade may take another year2 min read . Updated: 31 Mar 2023, 01:49 AM IST
Delivery of the first F-35 with upgraded software that’s crucial for the US fighter jet’s advanced capabilities may be delayed for another year — putting it 16 months later than originally planned, a lawmaker disclosed.
Delivery of the first F-35 with upgraded software that’s crucial for the US fighter jet’s advanced capabilities may be delayed for another year — putting it 16 months later than originally planned, a lawmaker disclosed.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×