Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  Lockheed Martin, FTC agree not to close Aerojet Rocketdyne deal before Jan. 27

Lockheed Martin, FTC agree not to close Aerojet Rocketdyne deal before Jan. 27

REUTERS
1 min read . 07:48 PM IST DOUG CAMERON, The Wall Street Journal

  • Lockheed Martin and Aerojet say they still support planned deal

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Lockheed Martin Corp. said Tuesday that federal antitrust enforcers have rejected its proposed terms to close the $4.4 billion purchase of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. this month.

Lockheed Martin Corp. said Tuesday that federal antitrust enforcers have rejected its proposed terms to close the $4.4 billion purchase of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. this month.

Lockheed Martin, the world’s largest defense contractor by revenue, said it was “highly likely" that the Federal Trade Commission would sue before Jan. 27 to block its proposed deal for Aerojet, which makes engines for rockets and missiles.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial
Unlock with CRED

Lockheed Martin, the world’s largest defense contractor by revenue, said it was “highly likely" that the Federal Trade Commission would sue before Jan. 27 to block its proposed deal for Aerojet, which makes engines for rockets and missiles.

The FTC had no immediate comment.

Lockheed Martin agreed to buy Aerojet in December 2020, but has faced opposition from some defense contractors concerned about the future availability of the rocket motors. Lockheed Martin said it still supported the planned deal, and could decide to challenge any FTC suit or terminate the planned deal.

Aerojet Rocketdyne said it continued to support the proposed deal.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!