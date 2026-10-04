Lockheed Martin’s India expansion plan hinges on $10.5bn military aircraft bid: Which firms are competing for project?

Lockheed Martin is considering a further expansion of its manufacturing footprint in India if it secures the contract to supply medium transport aircraft to the Indian armed forces, a senior company executive said, according to PTI.

India floated a tender in August to acquire 60 medium transport aircraft under a deal estimated at $10.5 billion.

Advertisement

Five Indian firms — Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL), Mahindra Group, Adani Defence & Aerospace, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Reliance Defence, are competing for the project. The selected Indian partner is expected to collaborate with a global aircraft manufacturer as part of the programme.

"We have a long partnership with Tata that produces components and empennages of the C-130J aircraft. It is a very robust capability that will be expanded in our current bid," said Dan Tenney, Senior Vice President, global business development and strategy, Lockheed Martin, according to PTI.

"We are looking to expand that capability with production and other things that occur within India," he said.

Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) has teamed up with Lockheed Martin for the bid, while Mahindra Group has partnered with Brazilian aerospace firm Embraer.

Advertisement

"So we're very excited by that. India has been a great partner in helping to enable advanced capabilities for that aircraft and beyond," Tenney stated.

Tenney said a successful bid by Lockheed Martin and TASL would lead to an expansion of the company’s existing network in India.

"So we are looking to do that," Tenney added.

Under Lockheed Martin’s proposal, 12 aircraft would be supplied in flyaway condition, while the remaining 48 would be built in India.

Lockheed Martin has additionally offered to modernise the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) 12 existing C-130J aircraft to the proposed upgraded configuration. If implemented, the move could create a standardised fleet of 72 aircraft for the IAF.

The C-130J fleet has logged more than 58,000 flight hours and has been deployed for a range of missions, including operations at high altitudes in Ladakh, humanitarian assistance during floods in Nepal and the evacuation of Indian citizens from Sudan in 2023.

Advertisement

Taiwan receives first US-made F-16Vs Meanwhile, Taiwan on Friday took delivery of its first US-built F-16V fighter jets as the island moves to strengthen its defence capabilities amid the threat of a potential military assault by China, as per AFP.

The two aircraft are part of an $8 billion agreement for 66 F-16Vs, approved during US President Donald Trump's first term, with deliveries scheduled to take place this year.

The delivery comes as Taiwan waits for Washington to approve a separate $14 billion arms package. Trump has put that deal on hold following objections from China.

Beijing considers Taiwan part of its territory and has not ruled out using force to bring the island under its control.

The two F-16Vs, manufactured by US defence giant Lockheed Martin, landed at an air force base in Taitung on Taiwan's southeastern coast under clear skies.

Advertisement

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X