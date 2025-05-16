Lockheed Martin speeds up European defense tie-up talks amid EU push to buy local
SummaryThe U.S. defense contractor is trying to expand its production and supply chains in Europe, a senior executive said.
MADRID : U.S. defense contractor Lockheed Martin is accelerating talks for new partnerships in Europe, a senior executive said, amid a continental push to reduce its military reliance on American arms makers.
