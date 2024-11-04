Lockup on Thiel’s Stake in Altman-Backed Nuclear Firm Set to End

A manic rally for Oklo Inc., a developer of advanced nuclear systems backed by Sam Altman, has delivered a massive paper windfall to its founders and early investors since going public earlier this year. Peter Thiel’s venture capital firm is among those able to start cashing in soon.

Bloomberg
Published4 Nov 2024, 11:12 PM IST
Lockup on Thiel’s Stake in Altman-Backed Nuclear Firm Set to End
Lockup on Thiel’s Stake in Altman-Backed Nuclear Firm Set to End

(Bloomberg) -- A manic rally for Oklo Inc., a developer of advanced nuclear systems backed by Sam Altman, has delivered a massive paper windfall to its founders and early investors since going public earlier this year. Peter Thiel’s venture capital firm is among those able to start cashing in soon.

Major venture capital investors that previously served on the company’s board can begin divesting some 13.5 million shares as soon as Tuesday when restrictions preventing early backers from selling are lifted, six months after Oklo’s blank-check deal closed.

Potential sellers include Mithril Capital Management LLC, the firm co-founded by Thiel and Ajay Royan, as well as DCVC. Each owns more than 6.5 million shares, regulatory filings show.

Oklo shares have been volatile since going public, sinking as low as $5.35 on Sept. 9 before surging more than 425% within two months. The stock hit a peak of $28.12 on Wednesday as investors flocked to companies associated with the nuclear power industry before a four-day slide zapped 17% of its value. As of 11:55 am in New York, the company was worth some $2.5 billion.

The stock’s wild ride means the pair of early investors’ stakes are each worth more than $130 million — doubling in value from the May special-purpose acquisition company merger. It has also brought paper windfalls to Altman, the chief executive officer of OpenAI, and serial dealmaker Michael Klein, who co-sponsored the SPAC that brought Oklo public, as well as executives Jacob DeWitte and Caroline Cochran. The latter group is currently unable to sell shares until May, though there are caveats that could open up millions of shares for sale as soon as next week if the stock continues to perform well.

A representative for Mithril did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Representatives for Oklo and DCVC declined to comment.

Shares of the company, along with other US power stocks, were under pressure on Monday after the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission voted 2-1 late Friday against a proposal that would have increased the amount of power supplied to an Amazon.com Inc. data facility adjacent to Talen Energy Corp.’s Susquehanna nuclear plant in Pennsylvania.

Santa Clara, California-based Oklo is years from having a functional operating reactor, something it had said would likely be in service before the end of the decade. Nonetheless, its shares have benefited from excitement around adoption of artificial intelligence and other computing that’s driving a boom in power-hungry data centers and helping to boost demand for electricity for the first time in decades.

Oklo is among the companies that would benefit from Donald Trump winning the US presidential election, Citigroup Inc. analyst Vikram Bagri wrote last month. Nuclear names had participated in the so-called “Trump Trade” which has been wound and unwound in recent weeks.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:4 Nov 2024, 11:12 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesNewsLockup on Thiel’s Stake in Altman-Backed Nuclear Firm Set to End

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    138.90
    03:59 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -6.1 (-4.21%)

    Tata Steel share price

    146.95
    03:56 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -2.75 (-1.84%)

    Reliance Industries share price

    1,302.00
    03:59 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -37.1 (-2.77%)

    Tata Motors share price

    824.10
    03:59 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -19.5 (-2.31%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    City Union Bank share price

    178.10
    03:29 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    0.25 (0.14%)

    Federal Bank share price

    204.15
    03:59 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -0.1 (-0.05%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,252.35
    03:40 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -11.65 (-0.92%)

    UTI Asset Management Company share price

    1,326.85
    03:29 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -33.4 (-2.46%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,876.70
    03:43 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -286 (-9.04%)

    Vodafone Idea share price

    7.89
    03:59 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -0.56 (-6.63%)

    Chennai Petroleum Corporation share price

    614.70
    03:45 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -40.85 (-6.23%)

    Angel Broking share price

    2,886.35
    03:59 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -184.55 (-6.01%)
    More from Top Losers

    Fine Organic Industries share price

    5,123.00
    03:29 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    280.9 (5.8%)

    Firstsource Solutions share price

    358.85
    03:50 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    18.55 (5.45%)

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

    1,630.70
    03:59 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    81.1 (5.23%)

    Gillette India share price

    10,323.35
    03:29 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    361.55 (3.63%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,415.000.00
      Chennai
      80,421.000.00
      Delhi
      80,573.000.00
      Kolkata
      80,425.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      101.03/L0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.