Lodha, Bain, Ivanhoe Cambridge to invest $1 billion in logistics venture

“With the rapid digitization of our economy and the progress of ‘Make in India’ combined with the China + 1 strategy of most global manufacturers, we see that there is a huge demand for Grade-A digital infrastructure in our country. Following the government’s focus on improving logistics efficiency and creating jobs in different parts of the country, the platform will plan the development of industrial and logistics parks as well in-city fulfillment centers across multiple cities in India," said said Abhishek Lodha, MD and CEO, Lodha.

