Lodha Developers acquires 80% stake in Pune-based Solidrise Realty for ₹294 crore

Lodha Developers Ltd, one of the leading real estate companies in India, said it has bought an 80% stake in Pune-based Solidrise Realty Pvt Ltd (SRPL) for ₹294 crore.

Following the deal, SRPL will become a subsidiary of Lodha Developers. So far, Lodha has developed more than 100 million sq ft area. It sells properties under Lodha brand.

The firm has a strong presence in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Pune, Bengaluru housing markets. It recently entered the Delhi-NCR residential market.

Lodha Developers reported a 1% growth in consolidated net profit at ₹956.9 crore in the third quarter, ended 31 December 2025, of this fiscal year. Its net profit stood at ₹944.4 crore in the year-ago period.

Its total income surged to ₹4,775.4 crore in the October-December 2025 period from ₹4,146.6 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year.

Lodha Developers to invest ₹ 1 lakh cr in Maharashtra In January, Lodha Developers signed an initial agreement with the Maharashtra government, pledging an additional ₹1 lakh crore to construct an expansive data center park. This follow-up comes just four months after the firm signed a previous Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) worth ₹30,000 crore for data center development within the state.

On January 19, Abhishek Lodha, the Managing Director and CEO of Lodha Developers, signed the MoU with state government during the World Economic Forum in Davos. This infusion brings the firm’s total financial commitment to ₹1.3 lakh crore.

Last September, the developer initially entered into a ₹30,000 crore agreement under Maharashtra’s Green Integrated Data Centre Park policy. The subsequent ₹1 lakh crore deal significantly strengthens the group’s dedication to the state's economic expansion.

"The data centre park with a total investment of ₹1.3 lakh crore will create over 16,000 direct and indirect jobs," the company said.

The planned park, boasting a 2.5 gigawatt capacity, is designed to house numerous prominent domestic and international data center operators. In this ecosystem, Lodha Developers will serve as the primary developer, providing the necessary infrastructure for various players looking to establish their own data facilities.

