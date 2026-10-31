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Lodha Developers makes NCR market debut with ₹1,700 crore office project

Madhurima Nandy
3 min read31 Oct 2026, 12:22 PM IST
After launching projects worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4,000 crore in the April-September period, Lodha has a significantly larger residential launch pipeline of around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20,000 crore for the second half of FY27. (File Photo: Bloomberg)
After launching projects worth ₹4,000 crore in the April-September period, Lodha has a significantly larger residential launch pipeline of around ₹20,000 crore for the second half of FY27. (File Photo: Bloomberg)
Summary

The Mumbai-based developer is expanding beyond its traditional markets as it prepares a residential launch in Gurugram and builds a 20,000 crore housing launch pipeline for the second half of FY27.

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BENGALURU: Mumbai-based Lodha Developers Ltd is entering the National Capital Region (NCR) with a 1,600-1,700 crore commercial office project in Gurugram, marking its latest expansion beyond its traditional markets as developers from Mumbai and Bengaluru increasingly turn to the region.

BENGALURU: Mumbai-based Lodha Developers Ltd is entering the National Capital Region (NCR) with a 1,600-1,700 crore commercial office project in Gurugram, marking its latest expansion beyond its traditional markets as developers from Mumbai and Bengaluru increasingly turn to the region.

The company, one of India's largest residential developers by sales, has launched Lodha Pantheon at Golf Course Road in Sector 28, Gurugram. It plans to sell the office spaces rather than retain the property for rental income, a senior executive said.

The company, one of India's largest residential developers by sales, has launched Lodha Pantheon at Golf Course Road in Sector 28, Gurugram. It plans to sell the office spaces rather than retain the property for rental income, a senior executive said.

“Our first project in Gurugram has been launched a few days back. It's a predominantly office project that we are selling, and not holding for annuity income,” Sushil Kumar Modi, executive director-finance at Lodha Developers, said in an interview.

Last year, Lodha entered into a partnership with Gurugram-based MRG Group to develop two projects. Following the commercial launch, the company is expected to introduce its second Gurugram project, a residential development, this year.

The NCR entry follows Lodha's expansion into Bengaluru a few years ago, where it has been steadily building its portfolio.

Also Read | House of Abhinandan Lodha bets big on boutique luxury

The move comes as Gurugram attracts developers seeking to tap demand for premium homes in a market long dominated by DLF Ltd. Mumbai-based Oberoi Realty Ltd made its NCR debut earlier this year, recording 8,109 crore in sales bookings from the launch of Three Sixty North, a luxury residential project spread across 14.8 acres on Golf Course Extension Road in Sector 58.

In September, Bengaluru-based Puravankara Ltd also entered the NCR market with its first project in Greater Noida. Spread across 13.44 acres, the development has a gross development value of 5,200 crore.

Lodha's expansion comes against the backdrop of continued growth in its core business. Its net profit for the July-September quarter rose 28% year-on-year to 1,013 crore, while revenue increased 18% to 4,468 crore, according to a regulatory filing on Friday evening. Pre-sales in the quarter stood at 5,037 crore.

On the back of its first-half performance, the company expects to exceed its full-year profit guidance.

After launching projects worth 4,000 crore in the April-September period, Lodha has a significantly larger residential launch pipeline of around 20,000 crore for the second half of fiscal year 2027 (FY27).

“We are preparing for these launches, but we also have considerable existing inventory that we continue selling and so, our sales are not only dependent on fresh project launches,” Modi added.

Also Read | Realty's big four eye premium launches to meet FY27 sales aim

Beyond residential development, Lodha is seeking to build another growth engine through rental assets, with a particular focus on data centres. The company plans to begin executing its self-funded data centre annuity strategy over the next six months.

It expects annuity income to rise tenfold, from 300 crore in FY26 to 3,000 crore by FY32, as it seeks to increase the contribution of recurring rental income alongside its core property development business.

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Meet the Author

Madhurima Nandy

Madhurima is Senior Editor at Mint and tracks and writes on real estate, urban issues and infrastrucRead more

ture. Besides news stories, she also writes longform stories. She has over two decades of experience in journalism, and has tracked India's real estate sector closely. Real estate in India is complex and fascinating, and she is one of the few journalists who has tracked the sector over the years and mapped critical events—from the Lehman impact in 2008, to the NBFC-led liquidity crisis, to the boom cycle after the 2020 pandemic. She is a Bengaluru-based business journalist but is always looking forward to travel wherever a story takes her. It could be Ayodhya or Jewar to witness the rise of new property markets, or Goa and Hyderabad to experience the changing real estate landscape. Real estate can be a tricky subject, so her aim is always to dig beneath the surface and tell a story as accurately as possible for the readers.<br><br>She has worked in newsrooms across Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata. She has a Masters degree in English Literature and a postgraduate diploma in journalism from Symbiosis, Pune.

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Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsLodha Developers makes NCR market debut with ₹1,700 crore office project

Lodha Developers makes NCR market debut with ₹1,700 crore office project

Madhurima Nandy
3 min read31 Oct 2026, 12:22 PM IST
After launching projects worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4,000 crore in the April-September period, Lodha has a significantly larger residential launch pipeline of around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20,000 crore for the second half of FY27. (File Photo: Bloomberg)
After launching projects worth ₹4,000 crore in the April-September period, Lodha has a significantly larger residential launch pipeline of around ₹20,000 crore for the second half of FY27. (File Photo: Bloomberg)
Summary

The Mumbai-based developer is expanding beyond its traditional markets as it prepares a residential launch in Gurugram and builds a 20,000 crore housing launch pipeline for the second half of FY27.

Gift this article

BENGALURU: Mumbai-based Lodha Developers Ltd is entering the National Capital Region (NCR) with a 1,600-1,700 crore commercial office project in Gurugram, marking its latest expansion beyond its traditional markets as developers from Mumbai and Bengaluru increasingly turn to the region.

BENGALURU: Mumbai-based Lodha Developers Ltd is entering the National Capital Region (NCR) with a 1,600-1,700 crore commercial office project in Gurugram, marking its latest expansion beyond its traditional markets as developers from Mumbai and Bengaluru increasingly turn to the region.

The company, one of India's largest residential developers by sales, has launched Lodha Pantheon at Golf Course Road in Sector 28, Gurugram. It plans to sell the office spaces rather than retain the property for rental income, a senior executive said.

The company, one of India's largest residential developers by sales, has launched Lodha Pantheon at Golf Course Road in Sector 28, Gurugram. It plans to sell the office spaces rather than retain the property for rental income, a senior executive said.

“Our first project in Gurugram has been launched a few days back. It's a predominantly office project that we are selling, and not holding for annuity income,” Sushil Kumar Modi, executive director-finance at Lodha Developers, said in an interview.

Last year, Lodha entered into a partnership with Gurugram-based MRG Group to develop two projects. Following the commercial launch, the company is expected to introduce its second Gurugram project, a residential development, this year.

The NCR entry follows Lodha's expansion into Bengaluru a few years ago, where it has been steadily building its portfolio.

Also Read | House of Abhinandan Lodha bets big on boutique luxury

The move comes as Gurugram attracts developers seeking to tap demand for premium homes in a market long dominated by DLF Ltd. Mumbai-based Oberoi Realty Ltd made its NCR debut earlier this year, recording 8,109 crore in sales bookings from the launch of Three Sixty North, a luxury residential project spread across 14.8 acres on Golf Course Extension Road in Sector 58.

In September, Bengaluru-based Puravankara Ltd also entered the NCR market with its first project in Greater Noida. Spread across 13.44 acres, the development has a gross development value of 5,200 crore.

Lodha's expansion comes against the backdrop of continued growth in its core business. Its net profit for the July-September quarter rose 28% year-on-year to 1,013 crore, while revenue increased 18% to 4,468 crore, according to a regulatory filing on Friday evening. Pre-sales in the quarter stood at 5,037 crore.

On the back of its first-half performance, the company expects to exceed its full-year profit guidance.

After launching projects worth 4,000 crore in the April-September period, Lodha has a significantly larger residential launch pipeline of around 20,000 crore for the second half of fiscal year 2027 (FY27).

“We are preparing for these launches, but we also have considerable existing inventory that we continue selling and so, our sales are not only dependent on fresh project launches,” Modi added.

Also Read | Realty's big four eye premium launches to meet FY27 sales aim

Beyond residential development, Lodha is seeking to build another growth engine through rental assets, with a particular focus on data centres. The company plans to begin executing its self-funded data centre annuity strategy over the next six months.

It expects annuity income to rise tenfold, from 300 crore in FY26 to 3,000 crore by FY32, as it seeks to increase the contribution of recurring rental income alongside its core property development business.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Madhurima Nandy

Madhurima is Senior Editor at Mint and tracks and writes on real estate, urban issues and infrastrucRead more

ture. Besides news stories, she also writes longform stories. She has over two decades of experience in journalism, and has tracked India's real estate sector closely. Real estate in India is complex and fascinating, and she is one of the few journalists who has tracked the sector over the years and mapped critical events—from the Lehman impact in 2008, to the NBFC-led liquidity crisis, to the boom cycle after the 2020 pandemic. She is a Bengaluru-based business journalist but is always looking forward to travel wherever a story takes her. It could be Ayodhya or Jewar to witness the rise of new property markets, or Goa and Hyderabad to experience the changing real estate landscape. Real estate can be a tricky subject, so her aim is always to dig beneath the surface and tell a story as accurately as possible for the readers.<br><br>She has worked in newsrooms across Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata. She has a Masters degree in English Literature and a postgraduate diploma in journalism from Symbiosis, Pune.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsLodha Developers makes NCR market debut with ₹1,700 crore office project
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