Lodha Developers targets ₹24,000 crore in housing sales in FY27

Bengaluru: Lodha Developers Ltd aims to register higher residential sales in 2026-27, and build its annuity business to generate more rental income, leading to a balanced portfolio, said a company executive.

The Mumbai-based firm is targeting ₹24,000 crore of pre-sales from housing projects in the current financial year, compared to bookings of ₹20,530 crore in FY26.

Lodha Developers fell short of meeting its FY26 pre-sales guidance of ₹21,000 crore due to the impact of the West Asia conflict, despite a 16% year-on-year rise in pre-sales.

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The company recorded a 21% year-on-year jump in revenue from operations to ₹16,676 crore in FY26 compared to ₹13,779.5 crore in the preceding year, on account of sustained sales through the year, according to a stock exchange filing late Friday evening. Net profit also rose 24% to ₹3,430.7 crore during the year.

For the January-March quarter, Lodha Developers reported a 9.24% year-on-year jump in net profit to ₹1,008.1 crore. Revenue rose 11% to ₹4,713.5 crore during the period.

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“It has been five years since Lodha Developers’ public listing in April 2021. Since then, the company has achieved both scale and profitability, which is unique among its peers. Delivering consistent profitability will be a continued focus and we are looking at a 20% PAT (profit after tax) growth every year in the foreseeable future,” Sushil Kumar Modi, executive director- finance, Lodha Developers, said in an interview.

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In FY27, Lodha will also launch its first projects in Gurugram, where it has already tied up two land parcels for residential development. Last year, the developer did around ₹60,000 crore of business development, creating a massive pipeline of projects that will be developed and sold in the coming years.

Robust sales Lodha Developers is among the top four best-selling developers in the country, along with Prestige Estates Projects Ltd, DLF Ltd and Godrej Properties Ltd. Even as the residential sector is witnessing some signs of plateauing, most of the top developers continue to achieve robust sales.

Godrej Properties has reported a 16% increase in its sales bookings in FY26 to a record ₹34,171 crore on strong demand for its housing units. Prestige Estates clocked its highest annual sales of ₹30,024 crore, up 76% year-on-year, during the same period. DLF is yet to announce its sales numbers.

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Lodha Developers, which is most known for its expansive residential portfolio across its core market Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), along with Pune and Bengaluru, also plans to ramp up its annuity or rental portfolio going forward, largely from office, retail, warehousing and data centre businesses.

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Modi said the company’s rental income, which stood at ₹300 crore at the end of FY26, will see significant growth to around ₹3,000 crore in six years.

The company, which has a massive land bank at Palava, in MMR, will sell some of the land. The developer will also build powered shell—bare, ready-to-use building equipped with the essential infrastructure such as power supply, and cooling systems—of around 1GW capacity for data centres and lease the space to hyperscalers. In the past, Lodha has sold space to Amazon Web Services in Palava.

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“The land that will be sold will generate cash to support development of data centre space. The annuity business in general will be supported by investments through our internal accruals,” Modi added.

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