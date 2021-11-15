MUMBAI : Real estate firm Macrotech Developers Ltd, earlier known as Lodha, on Monday launched a so-called qualified institutional placement (QIP) share sale to raise between ₹3,000 crore and ₹4,000 crore from institutional investors.

The company has fixed a floor price of ₹1,184.7 apiece for the share sale as per a Sebi pricing formula. Macrotech’s shares closed at ₹1,283.45 apiece on Monday, up 1.7% on the BSE.

“We require additional funding, inter alia, to capitalize on significant growth opportunities lying ahead under the capital light business model of joint development and towards acquiring land parcels, future expansion plans, deleveraging and for general corporate purposes," the company said in a stock exchange filing.

Further, if applicable and to the extent possible, the company proposes to achieve minimum public shareholding as prescribed under the SCRR (Securities Contracts Regulation Rules) pursuant to this issue, it added.

Companies have to achieve a minimum public shareholding of 25% from three years of listing. Macrotech Developers went public in April 2021, raising ₹2,500 crore. Investment banks Kotak Mahindra Capital, Bank of America and JP Morgan are advising Lodha on the QIP offering.

