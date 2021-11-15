Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  Lodha launches QIP offering to raise up to 4,000 crore

Lodha launches QIP offering to raise up to 4,000 crore

Macrotech’s shares closed at 1,283.45 apiece on Monday, up 1.7% on the BSE.
1 min read . 04:59 PM IST Swaraj Singh Dhanjal

  • The company has fixed a floor price of 1,184.7 apiece for the share sale as per a Sebi pricing formula

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

MUMBAI : Real estate firm Macrotech Developers Ltd, earlier known as Lodha, on Monday launched a so-called qualified institutional placement (QIP) share sale to raise between 3,000 crore and 4,000 crore from institutional investors.

MUMBAI : Real estate firm Macrotech Developers Ltd, earlier known as Lodha, on Monday launched a so-called qualified institutional placement (QIP) share sale to raise between 3,000 crore and 4,000 crore from institutional investors.

The company has fixed a floor price of 1,184.7 apiece for the share sale as per a Sebi pricing formula. Macrotech’s shares closed at 1,283.45 apiece on Monday, up 1.7% on the BSE.

The company has fixed a floor price of 1,184.7 apiece for the share sale as per a Sebi pricing formula. Macrotech’s shares closed at 1,283.45 apiece on Monday, up 1.7% on the BSE.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

“We require additional funding, inter alia, to capitalize on significant growth opportunities lying ahead under the capital light business model of joint development and towards acquiring land parcels, future expansion plans, deleveraging and for general corporate purposes," the company said in a stock exchange filing.

Further, if applicable and to the extent possible, the company proposes to achieve minimum public shareholding as prescribed under the SCRR (Securities Contracts Regulation Rules) pursuant to this issue, it added.

Companies have to achieve a minimum public shareholding of 25% from three years of listing. Macrotech Developers went public in April 2021, raising 2,500 crore. Investment banks Kotak Mahindra Capital, Bank of America and JP Morgan are advising Lodha on the QIP offering.

MINT PREMIUM See All

Indian share markets end flat; healthcare and FMCG stoc ...

AI is revolutionising this industry. Right investments ...

India’s  top  startups make staff richer by $5 bn this year

Red-hot IPO market lifts i-banking fees

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!