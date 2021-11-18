Lodha raises 4,000 crore equity through QIP

"Our debt to equity now stands at 0.75x. The Lodha brand is seen as delivering the best development quality and services for customers and the best NPV for landowners. We are seeing a very robust pipeline of JDA deals and plan to invest nearly INR 3,000 crores over the course of the next 6 quarters through these JDAs and add about INR 40,000 crores worth of GDV to our portfolio," added Lodha.