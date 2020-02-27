BENGALURU : Real estate developer Lodha Group ’s UK subsidiary plans to raise $225 million by selling bonds to refinance a part of its debt.

The proceeds of the sale will be used to refinance a part of its outstanding $324 million senior notes that will mature on 13 March, the Mumbai-based developer said on Thursday.

The bonds will be listed on the Singapore Exchange. JP Morgan, UBS and CLSA are the investment bankers for the issue.

Lodha Developers International, a unit of Lodha Developers, which has renamed itself as Macrotech Developers, plans to sell $225 million of senior secured notes maturing in 2023.

“Earlier this week, we raised £86 million ( ₹800 crore) in the UK. With these proceeds and additional cash flows from our UK and India businesses, we look forward to fully repaying our 2020 USD bonds in March 2020," said Abhishek Lodha, managing director and chief executive officer, Macrotech Developers Ltd.

Last November, Macrotech had said that it had arranged $325 million to repay bonds maturing in March 2020 through infusion of funds from promoters, sale of commercial properties and refinancing against unsold inventory in London projects.

According to a November 2019 report by ratings agency Moody’s Investors Service, Lodha has secured a loan of $155 million against the Lincoln Square project. However, the drawdown under this facility is subject to completion of all units at the property, which is expected by the end of this month.

On Thursday, Moody’s assigned a Caa1 rating to the proposed US dollar senior secured bonds issue of Lodha Developers International with a negative outlook. The Caa1 rating on the proposed bond is in line with Macrotech’s Caa1 corporate family rating (CFR) that reflects significant refinancing risk associated with its $324 million-backed senior unsecured bond maturing in March.

“In order to proceed with the bond transaction, as a condition precedent, the company must first raise $118 million, which will be deposited in an escrow account. This amount, together with the proposed bond issuance, will be used to repay the principal and interest associated with the maturing $324 million bond," said Sweta Patodia, a Moody’s analyst.

The company already has access to a ₹86 million inventory facility, secured against unsold apartments at Lincoln Square, one of its London projects.

However, around £60 million will be used to repay an existing construction loan at the project, leaving just $34 million for deposit into the escrow account, Moody’s said.

The firm plans to raise the balance amount for the escrow account out of a portion of pending collections from existing sales at Lincoln Square ($55 million) and a transfer of funds from its India operations ($29 million).

