Real estate firm Lodha Developers Ltd has acquired the rights to develop an upscale housing project in south Mumbai’s Malabar Hill, one of the country’s priciest addresses, for ₹106.12 crore.
Lodha secures development rights for prime Malabar Hill property
SummaryAs part of the deal, Lodha will be entitled to develop 5,017 square metres of carpet area (saleable area), along with 150 car parking spaces and a 42.5% share in the trust overseeing the project.
