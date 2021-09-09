Lodha ties up with Tata Power for EV charging infra across its projects

“This strategic partnership will allow us access to a vast consumer base of EV users at Lodha. Our aim is to make their life simple and comfortable by allowing easy access to EV charging from the comfort of their homes and offices, thereby, removing range anxiety and encouraging wider adoption of electric vehicles in the country. With significant presence across all segments of EV ecosystem, Tata Power is continuously expanding its network across key towns and cities," said Sandeep Bangia, Head – EV Charging, Tata Power.