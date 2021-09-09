Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Companies >News >Lodha ties up with Tata Power for EV charging infra across its projects

Lodha ties up with Tata Power for EV charging infra across its projects

Tata Power has a network of over 5,000 home chargers and over 600 public chargers in more than 120 cities in India.. Photographer: Ian Forsyth/Bloomberg
2 min read . 12:07 PM IST Livemint

  • Tata Power will provide installation and charging support for electric vehicles along with 24x7 service, maintenance support, remote vehicle charging monitoring 

Mumbai: Lodha Group has partnered with Tata Power to provide end-to-end electric vehicle charging solutions in all its residential and commercial projects across Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Pune.

Tata Power will install EV charging stations at Lodha developments and these will be accessible to all residents and visitors at the complex. Installation and charging support will be provided for electric vehicles along with 24x7 service, maintenance support, remote vehicle charging monitoring and e-payments through Tata Power's EZ Charge mobile application. 

“We are pleased to partner with Tata Power for facilitating EV charging solutions across our developments. Fighting climate change and adhering to a sustainable framework has become imperative," Raunika Malhotra, president - Marketing and Corporate Communications, Lodha Group (Macrotech Developers Ltd).

Tata Power has a network of over 5,000 home chargers and over 600 public chargers in more than 120 cities in India. The company is present across all segments of the EV eco-system -- public charging, captive charging, home and workplace charging stations, and has deployed all types of chargers including DC chargers as well as AC chargers.

“This strategic partnership will allow us access to a vast consumer base of EV users at Lodha. Our aim is to make their life simple and comfortable by allowing easy access to EV charging from the comfort of their homes and offices, thereby, removing range anxiety and encouraging wider adoption of electric vehicles in the country. With significant presence across all segments of EV ecosystem, Tata Power is continuously expanding its network across key towns and cities," said Sandeep Bangia, Head – EV Charging, Tata Power.

Road transport is one of the largest contributors to global carbon emissions. With vehicular emissions being a growing source of pollution in Maharashtra, the government of Maharashtra recently announced its plans to aggressively develop EV charging infrastructure in the state. 

 

