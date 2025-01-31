Lodha vs Lodha: Bombay high court refers trademark dispute case for mediation

The Bombay high court on Friday referred the trademark dispute between real estate moguls and brothers Abhishek Lodha and Abhinandan Lodha to mediation under the oversight of a former Supreme Court judge R.V. Raveendran.

A single-judge bench of justice Arif Doctor has granted the mediator five weeks to facilitate a resolution. The hearing is scheduled for 21 March.

Emphasizing the familial nature of the dispute, the court underscored the importance of mediation over prolonged litigation. “Has any effort been made to sit down and resolve it?” the court had remarked earlier.

Senior counsel Darius Khambata, representing Abhishek Lodha’s Macrotech Developers Ltd (Lodha Group), responded that his client was open to mediation, provided it remained time-bound.

“I am agreeable to go through the mediation process…Abhinandan is my younger brother and have lot of love for him. I have always supported him in whatever manner possible and wished for his success. I hope this mediation process helps us reconcile the differences," Abhishek Lodha said.

Origins of the dispute The conflict dates back to 2015, when the Lodha brothers decided to separate.

Abhinandan launched The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL), while Abhishek continued to lead the family’s real estate business under Macrotech Developers.

Their separation was formalized in March 2017 through a family settlement agreement, which granted Abhishek control of the real estate business while Abhinandan focused on ventures outside the sector. The agreement also allocated all intellectual property related to real estate, including trademarks, to Macrotech.

A non-compete clause barred Abhinandan from engaging in real estate activities in the Mumbai Metropolitan Area for five years and in Greater London for specified durations. A subsequent agreement in December 2023 reaffirmed restrictions on using names resembling the 'Lodha' brand, including 'Lodha Ventures.'

Macrotech’s allegations Macrotech has accused Abhinandan’s company of infringing on its registered 'Lodha' trademark. In September 2024, Macrotech demanded that Abhinandan’s firm cease using the 'Lodha' and 'Lodha Group' names and issue disclaimers clarifying that it was not affiliated with Macrotech.

Abhinandan’s company admitted to using the name ‘Lodha Ventures’ but did not deactivate domain names flagged by Macrotech as infringing its trademark.

Macrotech argues that Abhinandan’s actions were deliberate, asserting that the trademarks used by his companies closely resemble Macrotech’s registered marks and could mislead consumers into believing the businesses were connected.

Legal demands Macrotech is seeking a permanent injunction restraining Abhinandan’s companies, directors, shareholders, and associates from using the 'Lodha' trademark or any similar name. It also seeks to prevent the defendants from marketing or offering services that could create consumer confusion.

