Lodha vs Lodha: Real estate brothers settle trademark dispute

After three months of mediation, real estate developers and brothers Abhishek and Abhinandan Lodha said on Monday that they have amicably resolved all outstanding disputes between their respective companies, with the guidance of their parents.

As part of the settlement, Macrotech Developers Ltd, led by Abhishek Lodha, will retain exclusive ownership and usage rights of the brand names ‘Lodha’ and ‘Lodha Group’. His younger brother Abhinandan Lodha will exclusively own and use the brand name ‘House of Abhinandan Lodha’ (HoABL), the companies said in a joint statement.

Lodha Group and HoABL operate independently and have no affiliation with each other.

Monday’s statement clarified that Abhinandan Lodha has no rights or claims in Lodha Group, Macrotech Developers, or any of Abhishek’s other businesses. Similarly, Abhishek Lodha has no rights or claims in HoABL or any businesses owned by Abhinandan.

“Both Abhishek and Abhinandan express their heartfelt gratitude to Justice R.V. Raveendran (Retd.), whose guidance during the mediation process was invaluable. The family is also grateful to Justice Arif Doctor for encouraging them to pursue mediation,” the statement added. “They extend their sincere appreciation to all family elders and well-wishers who offered counsel and support throughout the resolution process.”

Macrotech Developers is one of India’s leading real estate firms, known for selling properties under the ‘Lodha’ brand.

The House of Abhinandan Lodha, a privately held company under Lodha Ventures, was established in 2021—the same year Macrotech went public. The firm has developed land in Maharashtra, Goa, and Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

Origin of the dispute The dispute dates back to 2015, when the Lodha brothers decided to part ways.

Abhinandan went on to establish HoABL, while Abhishek continued to manage the family’s real estate business through Macrotech Developers. Their separation was formalized through a family settlement agreement in March 2017, which granted Abhishek control over the real estate business.

The agreement specified that all intellectual property, including trademarks related to real estate, would remain with Macrotech, and included a non-compete clause barring Abhinandan from engaging in real estate in the Mumbai Metropolitan Area for five years and in Greater London for specific periods.

A new agreement signed in December 2023 reaffirmed restrictions on using names similar to or containing the 'Lodha' brand—including terms like ‘Lodha Ventures’.

In January, Macrotech Developers filed a lawsuit in the Bombay High Court, accusing HoABL of infringing on the Lodha trademarks and misleading customers. The company also sought over ₹5,000 crore in damages, alleging unlawful use of the ‘Lodha’ and ‘Lodha Group’ brand names.