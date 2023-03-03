Logged out at 11 pm, received termination mail at 2 am, employee shares Google layoff experience3 min read . Updated: 03 Mar 2023, 11:58 AM IST
With the series of layoff by tech giants and multinational firms, an Indian-American techie shares how he received a mail of termination at 2:00 am soon after he logged out from the office
Amid the grim outlook for the global economy in the coming months, there is no end to the layoff news coming from big tech giants and other multinational firms. The unprecedented loss of jobs has left many professionals with an uncertain future. One such Indian-American techie shared his story of sudden layoff and lessons learned from it on Linkedin. Engineer Vishal Arora had worked at Google for more than one and a half years. He got the news of his layoff when he was preparing for his office meeting at 7 am.
