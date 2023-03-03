Lessons learned from layoff

-Vishal Arora also shared some of the things he will take care of in his next job. He said how his wife turned down the opportunity to join Google some time ago. The decision has helped the couple in diversifying their income. Vishal also mentioned how his stock portfolio was highly skewed with Google stock. He also mentioned the importance of building a financial cushion for such situations as there is no guarantee of severance packages. Employees should also work on enhancing their skills and not being limited to their job, as they can be taken from them anytime. It is important to equally prioritise family, personal health, friends, etc.