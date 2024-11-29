Logistics provider GLP is considering a Hong Kong listing in 2025, sources say

GLP-IPO/HONG KONG (URGENT, EXCLUSIVE):EXCLUSIVE-Logistics provider GLP is considering a Hong Kong listing in 2025, sources say

Reuters
Published29 Nov 2024, 12:08 PM IST
Logistics provider GLP is considering a Hong Kong listing in 2025, sources say
Logistics provider GLP is considering a Hong Kong listing in 2025, sources say

*

GLP, which was listed in Singapore, went private in 2017

*

Has a presence in 17 countries

*

Relisting plan is partly fuelled by China's economic stimulus, says source

HONG KONG/SYDNEY, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Logistics company GLP is considering a Hong Kong listing that could happen as early as next year, eight years after the Singapore-incorporated firm was taken private by an investor group, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

GLP has held early stage discussions with a small number of financial advisers about the relisting plan, said two of the sources and a fourth person with knowledge of the matter.

The timing of the listing and GLP's potential valuation in the offering are too early to be determined and would depend on market conditions, the two sources said.

The firm's total net asset value has reached about $20 billion, said one of the two sources and the third source.

GLP, which according to its website develops and operates logistics real estate, data centres, renewable energy and related technologies, with a presence in 17 countries including Brazil, China, Europe, India, Japan, the U.S. and Vietnam, did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Calls to its representatives went unanswered.

The sources did not want to be identified as the information was confidential. (Reporting by Kane Wu and Julie Zhu in Hong Kong, Scott Murdoch in Sydney and Engen Tham in Shanghai; Additional reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman) Ares Management Corp China Vanke Co Ltd Bank of China Ltd

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:29 Nov 2024, 12:08 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesNewsLogistics provider GLP is considering a Hong Kong listing in 2025, sources say

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    129.00
    12:08 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    5.85 (4.75%)

    Adani Power share price

    555.55
    12:08 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    -4.65 (-0.83%)

    Tata Steel share price

    144.65
    12:08 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    1.2 (0.84%)

    GAIL India share price

    197.75
    12:08 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    0.9 (0.46%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Lloyds Metals & Energy share price

    1,051.80
    11:59 AM | 29 NOV 2024
    83.35 (8.61%)

    Praj Industries share price

    838.90
    12:00 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    43 (5.4%)

    Computer Age Management Services share price

    5,008.55
    12:00 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    112.1 (2.29%)

    Laurus Labs share price

    562.10
    12:00 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    10.65 (1.93%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Creditaccess Grameen share price

    911.55
    12:00 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    -75.4 (-7.64%)

    Poonawalla Fincorp share price

    350.95
    12:00 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    -22.65 (-6.06%)

    Triveni Turbines share price

    766.00
    12:00 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    -30.55 (-3.84%)

    Indian Overseas Bank share price

    52.78
    12:00 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    -1.83 (-3.35%)
    More from Top Losers

    Lloyds Metals & Energy share price

    1,051.80
    11:59 AM | 29 NOV 2024
    83.35 (8.61%)

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    790.00
    12:00 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    62.65 (8.61%)

    Piramal Pharma share price

    263.75
    12:00 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    18.15 (7.39%)

    Fertilizers & Chemicals Travan share price

    944.15
    12:00 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    50 (5.59%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,355.00-180.00
      Chennai
      77,361.00-180.00
      Delhi
      77,513.00-180.00
      Kolkata
      77,365.00-180.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L-0.10
      Chennai
      100.80/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.