Home / Companies / News /  Logitech will focus on managing costs during economic slowdown: CEO

Logitech International will remain focused on cost management as global economies slow, Chief Executive Bracken Darrell said, with the computer peripherals company still believing in the long-term potential of categories like gaming.

"We are going to operate conservatively while there is turmoil," Darrell told Reuters after Logitech reported its Q2 results on Tuesday.

"Our operating expenditure was down 15% this quarter in U.S. dollars," he said. "That is a reflection of us saying we have to moderate our spending when sales moderate because of the macro world."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

