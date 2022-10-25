Logitech will focus on managing costs during economic slowdown: CEO1 min read . Updated: 25 Oct 2022, 06:35 PM IST
Logitech CEO Bracken Darrell has said that the company remains focused on cost management as global economies slow down
Logitech International will remain focused on cost management as global economies slow, Chief Executive Bracken Darrell said, with the computer peripherals company still believing in the long-term potential of categories like gaming.