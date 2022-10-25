Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Logitech will focus on managing costs during economic slowdown: CEO

Logitech will focus on managing costs during economic slowdown: CEO

1 min read . 06:35 PM ISTReuters
Logitech CEO Bracken Darrell added that the company still believes in long term potential of sectors like gaming

Logitech CEO Bracken Darrell has said that the company remains focused on cost management as global economies slow down

Logitech International will remain focused on cost management as global economies slow, Chief Executive Bracken Darrell said, with the computer peripherals company still believing in the long-term potential of categories like gaming.

"We are going to operate conservatively while there is turmoil," Darrell told Reuters after Logitech reported its Q2 results on Tuesday.

"Our operating expenditure was down 15% this quarter in U.S. dollars," he said. "That is a reflection of us saying we have to moderate our spending when sales moderate because of the macro world."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

