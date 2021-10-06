BENGALURU : French logistics firm Geodis has taken 300,000 sq ft of warehousing space on lease in LOGOS Logistics Estate in Luhari, Haryana, for a 10-year lease period, to address the growing demand from its customers in the e-commerce and retail sector.

The 3 million sq ft facility is being developed by logistics developer and operator LOGOS.

The shift towards online shopping and omni-channel platforms, accelerated by the pandemic, has compelled retailers to seek logistics firms who can provide the sheer capacity to manage large merchandise inventory, along with the necessary tools to ensure both real-time and end-to-end visibility, Geodis said.

The LOGOS facility is located within close proximity to other large industrial clusters, including Bawal, Bhiwadi, and Dharuhera, as well as the central business districts of Gurugram and Delhi, the International Airport and National Highway 48.

Geodis said its customers can look forward to faster and more reliable delivery options when the built-to-suit (BTS) facility officially opens in March 2022.

“The new facility in the LOGOS Luhari Logistics Estate ushers in a new era for GEODIS’ contract logistics capabilities and reinforces the company’s commitment to being a strategic growth partner for our retail and e-commerce customers," said Lakshmanan Venkateswaran, sub-regional managing director, South Asia, GEODIS.

“This is our first partnership with GEODIS. LOGOS is committed to establishing a new benchmark of high quality and sustainable logistics warehousing in India to support the critical infrastructure services needed and our work with GEODIS is another step in achieving this. We look forward to supporting GEODIS’s real estate needs throughout India and Asia," said CEO of LOGOS’ India business, Mehul Shah.

In September, LOGOS said it has leased a million square feet of space in its new warehouse facility to e-commerce major Amazon India, at the former’s Devanahalli Industrial and Logistics Park in north Bengaluru in one of the largest warehouse lease transactions in the country. The 20-year-long lease tenure amounts to a rental outflow of over $100 million.

The Luhari Estate will incorporate sustainability and environmental initiatives including 20 acres of Miyawaki Forest Plantation, solar power generation and distribution for warehouse and common infrastructure energy provision.

