Lohum and ACKO pioneer EV battery recycling and reuse in insurance sector1 min read . Updated: 02 May 2023, 03:56 PM IST
This collaboration aims to promote sustainability in the EV industry and support the nation's ambitious goal of having 30% of all vehicles running on electricity by 2030.
New Delhi: Lohum, a lithium-ion battery recycling firm, on Tuesday announced a partnership with insurance provider ACKO to incorporate recycling and reuse provisions in India's first-ever electric vehicle (EV) battery insurance. This collaboration aims to promote sustainability in the EV industry and support the nation's ambitious goal of having 30% of all vehicles running on electricity by 2030.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×