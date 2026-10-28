LOHUM ropes in 2010 Nobel laureate to lead materials science research

New Delhi: Critical minerals processing firm LOHUM Cleantech Pvt. Ltd has roped in 2010 Nobel prize winner for physics Konstantin Novoselov to lead its research initiative in advanced materials and cleaner technology, the company’s founder and chief executive Rajat Verma said on Wednesday.

Verma announced that the scientist will helm LOHUM’s new technology incubator, which will leverage the expertise of India’s veteran engineers to lower the entry barrier for setting up industrial manufacturing projects.

The focus of this engineering centre will be on developing “products and processes” that will narrow the gap between positive lab results and converting them into scalable manufacturing projects, the CEO said while addressing a press conference jointly with Novoselov in New Delhi.

The engineering centre will run with 50-80 people, with a target of churning out five commercially viable technologies each year, he said.

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Novoselov, who was born in the Soviet Union in 1974 and later conducted his graphene-related research at the University of Manchester, said that blue-sky research, which focuses on making scientific advancements without immediate commercial goals, needs to be funded one way or another.

“The US used venture capital for research towards technological advancement, while China used government funding. Every single technology that we see around us was a scientific project some time ago. Developing technology can be more expensive than making it commercial. And that requires some support, whether governmental or venture capital," said Novoselov in the joint press conference.

Focus sectors The focus sectors for the technology incubator are “currently being assessed and will likely include strategic and critical minerals, nanomaterials and 2D structures, and advanced magnetic materials, among other emerging next-gen technologies. The full list of focus sectors will be announced upon finalization by the incubation platform team,” a LOHUM statement said.

This comes at a time when LOHUM is expanding its ambit from just material recycling to manufacturing sintered rare-earth magnets and battery components such as cathode active material (CAM), according to the CEO.

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Technological advancements related to strategic and critical minerals assume importance for India because geopolitical uncertainties can arise due to weaponization of crucial technologies, as illustrated by China’s 2025 export control order on rare-earth magnets, which disrupted manufacturing across the globe in sectors such as renewable energy, defence, electronics, and automobiles.

India’s spending on research and development rose to 0.84% of gross domestic product (GDP) in FY24, from 0.64% in FY21, according to the department of science and technology’s research and development statistics 2025-26. In comparison, China’s was 2.80% in 2025, and the US’ was 3.44% in 2024.

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